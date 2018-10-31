A cold front is bringing some rain showers to northern Arizona and the precipitation will continue into the early morning hours on Wednesday.
None of the rainfall or snowfall is expected to be very significant. But with the convection of the cold front, we are seeing some thunderstorms as well.
While the Valley won’t get any rain out of the front, we will get cooler temperatures.
Temps will only be in the upper 70's this morning!
Thursday, the first day of November, will also feature highs in the upper-70s. But by Friday and the weekend, we’ll see highs back in the 80s.
Still need to show air quality though..
