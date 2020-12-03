Temps started out in the 50s for your Thursday morning in Phoenix. While that was actually warmer than the morning before, the wind made it still feel pretty chilly out there.
We will see some breezes this morning in the Valley with a high of around 67 later this afternoon.
Plan on continued windy conditions in western Arizona and in southeastern Arizona for Thursday.
The cool air will stick around for Friday with our highs hovering in the mid to upper 60s.
Some slight warming is on the way for the weekend with temps inching up to the 70s.
Next week looks sunny and dry with highs above normal in the low to mid 70s.
Have a great day!