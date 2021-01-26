What a storm! With three days straight days of measurable rain, spotty showers continuing through this afternoon and snow showers tapering off by tonight, this storm delivered on all fronts. With now have over a half inch of rain for the month of January, that's still below average, but will we take all we can get. Snow levels in parts of the High Country at coming in at over two feet, which will make a positive impact on our ongoing drought.
As that low pressure center pulls to the northeast tonight, in its wake will be cold, dry air which will cause our overnights lows to nosedive into the 30’s. Many cold spots in the outlying areas will be at the freeze mark or even below. Don’t forget to bring in your pets, cover your plants and exposed pipes if you live in those areas.
Looking ahead, Wednesday and Thursday will rebound nicely into the 60’s, under partly cloudy skies. Another intense, low pressure system will pack a punch and give us another good shot of measurable, widespread rain come Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning. Temperatures should recover a bit by Saturday and there should be plenty of sunshine Sunday to get our highs back to near normal. Enjoy!