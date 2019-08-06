A rare summer day as mostly cloudy skies prevailed over the Valley for much of the day after a morning featuring some light showers. And throughout the afternoon, temperature were hovering in the mid-90s, a good 10 degrees below average. With the cloud cover, we expect a quiet night in the deserts with any thunderstorms limited to the mountains and southern Arizona.
Tomorrow, that will change. We’ll see lots of sunshine, per usual, and see highs around 104. However, the chance for thunderstorms Wednesday is minimal. Thursday there’s a slight chance for PM storms.
And it really doesn’t look like a strong monsoon flow will even set up by the weekend. We’re going with a 20% chance for Thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday with highs around 104.