A cold front that started moving into Arizona Tuesday is beginning to clear out of the state. Behind it, we’ll see a rather chilly flow of cool air from the northwest over the next several days. Gradually, toward the weekend, we’ll see a bit of a warm up, from highs in the 70s on Thursday to the low-80s for the weekend. No rain is in the forecast for metro Phoenix for the next seven days.
In fact, it looks rather doubtful we’ll see any rain the first two weeks of November as it appears we’ve, temporarily, tapped into a rather dry weather pattern. The pattern should also bring us seasonally warm temperatures. We’re not even very optimistic about snow in the mountains.
Still need to show air quality though..
