A cold area of low pressure is parked over the top of us today, bringing below average temperatures to the valley. Our average high this time of year is 83 degrees, today's high temperature will be about 15 degrees below that. Another cold front will bring windy conditions up north, 40 mph gusts have been reported already in the Valley this morning.
Expect clear skies today and tonight, which will help drop temperatures to the lowest so far this season. Most Valley communities will wake to the mid 30s to low 40s tomorrow morning before warming to the mid 70s for Halloween tomorrow. As you head out to go trick or treating temperatures will be in the 60's.
A sunny and warmer weekend is ahead in the low 80s.
No rain is in the seven-day forecast.