Some moisture is going to enter Arizona’s weather picture and that is going to help bring temperatures down. Also, the ridge of high pressure that was planted on top of us has weakened and moved away. The excessive heat warning will finally be cancelling out at 8 pm on Friday night, but it’s likely to be back Monday or Tuesday of next week.
No rain is forecast for the Valley this weekend as we look for high temperatures in the 106-109 degree range.
Next week, as another ridge of high pressure develops near Arizona, temperatures are going to soar again. Right now we’ve got a 110 in for Monday, 114 for Tuesday and 115 degrees by Wednesday. With any luck by the end of next week, we could see some rain chances around metro Phoenix.