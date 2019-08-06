What you might call “dust storm light” moved over much of metro Phoenix late Wednesday afternoon and evening. The dust was ushered into the west Valley first and moved to the east across town at about 30 miles an hour. However, no dust storm warning was issued and visibilities never really dropped below a mile. And we didn’t get to see that classic “lense shape” at the leading edge of a real dust storm.
Winds were pretty gusty. At Deer Valley, a wind gust of 54 miles an hour was recorded. And we got reports of a small boat overturning at Tempe Town Lake, though no one was hurt.
A few areas of a Valley did get very light showers. But the rain part of the monsoon really hasn’t materialized for metro Phoenix yet.
Our forecast for Thursday and Friday looks to be dry. And then a slight chance for thunderstorms returns to the forecast on Saturday and Sunday.