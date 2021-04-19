Not a bad start to our day with a low of 61 degrees, that is our average low this time of year. This afternoon we will see a high temperature in the upper 80's. Our average high this time of year is 86 degrees.
The low that brought some clouds and a few light showers is now moving east and out of our state. Behind it we will see temperatures return to the lower 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Another storm system will head towards our state and cool things down once again for Thursday and Friday. It will also pick up the winds quite a bit, the windiest day will be on Wednesday.
So far our upcoming weekend looks sunny and warm, with highs returning to the lower to mid 90s. Unfortunately, no rain in the forecast for the next 7 days.