The first 90-degree highs of the year arrive this week in the Valley of the Sun, as strong high pressure builds across the region.
If not today, confidence is high that Metro Phoenix will hit 90 by Thursday.
Temperatures statewide today will average about 10 degrees warmer than normal.
A weak cold front will sweep across the mountains this afternoon from the northwest, and as a result, wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph will be possible.
High clouds will also stream into the Valley from the southwest this afternoon.
In Phoenix today, look for a high of 89 with a low tonight of 58.
Heading into Tuesday, winds will be breezy not only in the mountains but in the Valley as well. Those breezy winds will return for Wednesday and Thursday.
A dry air mass in place, combined with these gusty winds will increase fire danger.
Behind the cold front, temperatures will only drop a couple of degrees in the Valley Tuesday, but about 10 to 15 degrees in the mountains.
For Phoenix Tuesday, look for a high of 87 with a low of 57.
By Wednesday, high pressure strengthens again, and this will allow temperatures to climb for the remainder of the week.
In Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 89 Wednesday, 93 Thursday and 94 Friday. Lows will dip to the 60s.
No rain or snow is expected over the next seven days.
