It's going to be a very warm weekend across the state as high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern.
Afternoon highs today and Sunday will be about five to 10 degrees warmer than normal.
In Phoenix today, look for sunshine, breezy afternoon winds and a high of 95 degrees with lows in the 60s.
High temperatures for the high country today will range from the upper 60s to the upper 80s.
Modest cooling will take shape starting Sunday as high clouds stream into Arizona.
For the Valley, look for partly cloudy skies and lighter winds Sunday with a high of 93.
Clouds clear out for Monday, but continue cooling which will be the trend next week, as high pressure weakens in response to troughing both northwest and east of Arizona.
We'll see Valley highs drop to 92 Monday, the upper 80s Tuesday and the mid 80s Wednesday through Friday.
An area of low pressure just north of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday will kick up winds again statewide, and potentially bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to the high country.
The Valley will stay sunny and dry during this period. In fact, no rain is expected over the next seven days for Metro Phoenix, which is pretty typical for mid April.