The 90s will stick around through the weekend, with some clouds moving in on Sunday. By midweek, we will be back to average seasonal temps for our state.
Highs for Sunday and Monday will be in the low 90s, with afternoon breezes reaching 5 to 15 mph. By Tuesday, we are dipping down into the 80s in the metro area, and we'll stay there the rest of the week.
An area of low pressure just north of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday will kick up winds again statewide and potentially bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to the high country.
In the mountains, high temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s later in the week. Though, in Flagstaff, expect highs of the upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
It will stay sunny and dry in the valley during this period. No rain is expected for the Phoenix metro area for the next seven days.