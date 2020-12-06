Warmer than normal temperatures continue across Arizona for the next several days as high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern.
Afternoon highs will be five to 15 degrees above average through at least Wednesday.
In the Valley, look for a high of 73 Sunday, 79 Monday and 80 on Tuesday.
Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
For the mountains, highs will range from the 50s to 60s with lows in the teens to 30s.
An area of low pressure cut off from the main jet stream is tracking from the Pacific Northwest south to Baja through Monday.
It will meander off the coast of California through Wednesday.
As it does, high clouds will push into Arizona, but no rain is expected.
By Thursday, the low will eject into Arizona and is expected to produce light rain and snow showers across eastern and southeastern Arizona.
The Valley only has a slight chance of showers Thursday.
Temperatures will drop several degrees with this system, before a possible cold front tracks across Arizona heading into next weekend.
This will bring a reinforcing shot of cool air and drop temperatures to below average levels by Saturday.
It's too early to tell if and how much precipitation will come from that system, but we'll keep you posted.
Highs in the Valley will drop to the low 70s by Thursday and the mid 60s by next Sunday.
Morning lows will also drop back down to the 30s next weekend.