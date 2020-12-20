The 70s return to the Valley forecast as high pressure strengthens across the region.
With temperatures around the Valley starting off in the 30s and 40s, Metro Phoenix will top out at 70 Sunday, 75 Monday and 70 on Tuesday.
Across Arizona, highs will peak Monday at roughly 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, a trough of low pressure will track from the Pacific Northwest towards the Great Basin.
This will kick up southwest winds on Tuesday and northeast winds on Wednesday, especially in the mountains.
Periods of occasional high clouds will also stream into the state.
No precipitation is expected to reach Arizona from this storm, but cooler air filtering in will drop afternoon highs back to seasonably cool levels.
Valley highs will hit the mid 60s Wednesday and Christmas Eve Thursday, then bump up to the upper 60s for Christmas Day.
Forecast models indicate an area of low pressure cut off from the main jet stream over the Pacific will track towards the Arizona- Mexico border for Thursday and Friday.
While no precipitation is expected again with this system, we may see a decent amount of cloud cover roll in.
We'll call for partly cloudy skies on both Thursday and Friday.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has lifted the High Pollution Advisory and burn ban for Sunday, but without any rain in the forecast next week, as with years past, it will likely be re-issued at some point heading into Christmas.
In terms of temperatures for the mountains, we'll see morning lows in the highest elevations in single-digit territory, to the 20s for the lower elevations. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 40s in the higher elevations, to near 60 degrees for the lower elevations.