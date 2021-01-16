Unseasonably warm weather continues this weekend for the Valley of the Sun before rain chances enter the forecast next week.
High pressure across the Pacific will allow afternoon highs to top out in the upper 70s for Metro Phoenix today and Sunday with generally sunny skies.
Meanwhile, a disturbance brushing through the Four Corners region will push clouds into northern Arizona, potentially produce a few sprinkles, drop temperatures a few degrees in comparison to Friday and kick up northerly winds through the day today. Gusts of 20 to 30 mph are possible in the mountains. Winds ease up and sunshine returns for Sunday.
By Monday night, precipitation chances enter the forecast as a low pressure system dives down the California coastline. The low will become cutoff from the main jet stream, and it will meander just off the coast of southern California or Baja for a couple of days. This will help pump moisture into Arizona and drop temperatures through the remainder of the week.
Right now, rain chances for the Metro Phoenix area start at 20 percent Monday night, increase to 40% Tuesday, and fluctuate from 20 to 30 percent through Friday. The Valley may pick up anywhere from a half inch to close to an inch of rain during this period.
Meanwhile, snow is expected for the high country, with snow levels dropping to 4500 feet on Tuesday and rising to 6000 feet on Wednesday. Accumulating snow is expected above 6500 feet Tuesday and Wednesday, with a couple of inches possible. Like with the Valley, conditions will remain unsettled through at least Friday.
Highs around the Valley will drop to the low 70s Monday, near 70 Tuesday and Wednesday, then drop to the mid 60s Thursday and Friday.
Morning lows will range from the mid 40s this weekend, to the low and mid 50s next week.
We'll keep you updated on changes to this forecast in the coming days.
Lastly, air quality is in the moderate category this weekend in Maricopa County, so the use of wood burning fireplaces is allowed.