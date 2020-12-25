We have to go back 40 years for the warmest Christmas Day in Phoenix, 78 degrees. And we had yet again another classic, Christmas Day here in sunny Arizona!
Highs in the 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Lows tonight in the 40’s. These mild conditions should last through the weekend, with highs above average for this time of year. Clouds will be on the increase by Sunday in anticipation of a new winter storm giving the Valley a last; much-needed shot at rain and snow before 2020 closes out.
Monday seems to be a transition day as the storm approaches from the northwest. Expect breezy and cloudy conditions by Monday night with a 30% chance of showers for the Valley. Isolated areas north and east of the Valley while higher terrain could get much more rain and snow levels could drop to 4,000 ft.
Tuesday morning rain chances look to stay at 30%, but it will be much cooler with highs only in the upper 50’s. Overnight lows will dip near freezing again Wednesday and Thursday morning. We need more rain! We are still almost 3 inches below average for the year.
Have a wonderful Christmas night!