It is going to be a beautiful, warmer than average weekend across Arizona with highs running about five to ten degrees above normal for this time of the year.
High pressure to the west will allow Valley highs to reach the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday being the warmest day of the week.
Skies will be sunny Saturday, but high clouds will start to thicken up on Sunday and Monday as a Pacific storm system begins to track towards Arizona.
Ahead of the storm, southwest winds will kick up on Sunday and Monday in the mountains. The strongest winds will be in the high country Monday, potentially at speeds of 40 to 55 mph.
As an area of low pressure becomes cutoff from the main jet stream and quickly meanders through the state, rain chances will enter the forecast Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
The Valley will be at 30 percent Monday night and 20 percent Tuesday morning. Better chances will be in the mountains.
Rainfall totals will range from a tenth of an inch or less in the Valley, with a third of an inch or less in the higher elevations.
Mountain snow is also expected, with snow levels east of the Valley dropping to about 5000 feet Monday night and 4000 feet Tuesday morning.
North of the Valley, snow levels will drop to about 6000 feet Monday night and 4500 feet Tuesday morning.
Snowfall totals will range from three to five inches above 8000 feet, one to three inches above 6000 feet, and a trace to two inches above 4000 feet.
Cold air will be ushered in as well, with highs dropping about five degrees between Sunday and Monday, and another five to ten degrees between Monday and Tuesday.
In the Valley, highs will be in the upper 60s for Monday, with the upper 50s to low 60s for Tuesday through Thursday.
The coldest temperatures will hit Thursday morning, with a low of 36 expected in Phoenix and freezes in other parts of the Valley away from the city center.
A slight warm up will take shape on Friday, with highs back to the mid 60s.
In the mountains, look for highs in the 40s to 60s this weekend, with lows in the 20s to 30s. Then, highs will top out in the 30s to 50s Monday through Thursday, with lows in the teens and 20s.
A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Maricopa County for PM 2.5 Saturday until 9 p.m. Wood burning fireplace use is prohibited during this time.