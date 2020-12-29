Our shot at rain is gone as that low-pressure center moves out of our area.
Beautiful snow for the High Country as many upper elevation areas are getting anywhere from 1-4 inches. Rain and snow will be possible in the upper elevations of Eastern Arizona tonight, but not much accumulation.
Tons of cold, dry air will be left in the wake of that departing low, and we have a few cold mornings ahead of us. If we can avoid any sort of cloud cover, the coldest will be Thursday morning, with many Valley cold spots at or below freezing. Don’t forget to protect your exposed pipes, tender plants, and bring in your pets.
Wednesday through New Year’s Day on Friday looks to be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60’s. Passing clouds overhead as high pressure establishes itself to dominate our weather pattern as we usher in the New Year.
We will end up on the dry end of our yearly rainfall total, down almost 3 inches below normal. Let’s hope for another rainmaker to kick off 2021 next week!