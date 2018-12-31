PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In a packed church cafeteria, migrant families sit shoulder to shoulder.
In the corner, nurse practitioner Cindy Gaspar-Rust checks the vitals of a Guatemalan boy.
“I think they have some of the standard viral illnesses we see in our own community,” she said.
Coughs and colds are relieved by over the counter medicine. But a lot of these kids need more than that.
“There are probably a lot more infection disease issues that just can't be addressed at the scope of this little clinic,” said Gaspar-Rust.
Many are dehydrated and weary from travel.
Some of these volunteer doctors are not comfortable writing prescriptions outside of basic antibiotics to patients they'll likely never see again.
So if there's a bigger need, they'll send the migrants to the emergency room.
“Children are kind of unique in that they can go for a long time and look pretty good and then all of the sudden they just crash," said Gaspar-Rust .
This month, two migrant children died in Border Patrol custody.
“I think it’s a symptom of a system that is stressed,” said Dr. Matt Ulrickson.
Ulrickson also volunteers his time helping migrants at his church.
“I think that identifying early any potential risk is helpful for those individuals seeking asylum but also those who are caring for them,” said Ulrickson.
Moving forward, Border Patrol says all children will get a hands-on assessment after they are detained.
"I think it's a fantastic idea,” said Ulrickson.
Ulrickson hopes more doctors will offer their time and services to help the cause.
“How do we get the people with the expertise to be at that front line setting and help with that triage? I think that there are a number of individuals who would be willing to help and assist. And I think that those agencies are also doing a great job extending care and wanting to do better for these individuals,” said Ulrickson.
To volunteer or to drop off donations, contact Gathering Humanity.
(4) comments
Please let all the homeless people in Arizona know which of these churches they can go to get taken care of. Why are we taking care of migrants when we fail to take care of our own American Citizens??
Since when do you give a sh*t about homeless people?
And the 'freebies' begin with medical, housing, food, clothing. There is no end to the freebies these people will be asking for. And you wonder where your tax dollars are going to be spent this year? Taking care of the migrants who turned down asylum in other countries just to come here and get things free.
I'm sick of my tax dollars going toward these people!! Nobody thinks of the taxpayers!! We shoulder the burden!! I don't get things for free!! I work hard and my money is stolen from me so these people can get food!! I say let them starve and let their sick disease infested children die!!
