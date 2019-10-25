Earlier in October, meteorologist April Warnecke's forecast was crashed by a scary donut-wielding clown.
She was not pleased.
.@aprilwarnecke had a surprise guest during Good Morning, Arizona...a SCARY DONUT CLOWN!Let's just say she didn't enjoy it as much as @JavierSotoTV 🤣🍩🤡 pic.twitter.com/l2l0aBTX3R— azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) October 7, 2019
Spooky season struck again on Friday, when a host of creepy zombies—including some "bendy ones"—limped into the studio!
Will April let these pranks from the Good Morning, Arizona crew go unpunished? Unlikely.