In the middle of her forecast, April Warnecke got some unwelcome visitors!

Earlier in October, meteorologist April Warnecke's forecast was crashed by a scary donut-wielding clown.

She was not pleased.

Spooky season struck again on Friday, when a host of creepy zombies—including some "bendy ones"—limped into the studio!

Will April let these pranks from the Good Morning, Arizona crew go unpunished? Unlikely. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Recommended for you