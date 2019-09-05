TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s a growing epidemic among Arizona’s veterans.
After returning from war, many brave men and women in uniform battle post-traumatic stress disorder.
There are 600,000 veterans who live in Arizona, and some have experienced some of the worst scenarios while serving their country. Many bottle up what’s going on, until they explode.
Now, a group of Valley combat veterans are creating a safe place for others like them to heal.
"It truly saved my life," said Adam Bigelow, a three-time combat veteran living in the Valley.
Bigelow severed as a medic in both Iraq and Afghanistan. His time in war left him with some pretty horrific memories.
"First, we felt the ground shake, and then we heard the explosion, and we knew it was big," said Bigelow.
In June of 2009, while in Northern Iraq, 90 people were killed and more than 300 were wounded in a truck bombing.
"When you’re a medic, and then you’re told you can’t treat, you can’t help, and so you just sit back and you watch, that was extremely hard for me and devastating," said Bigelow.
The trauma stuck with him. He abused drugs and alcohol to cope.
Back at home, he went through the VA's behavioral health system and was diagnosed with PTSD.
"That same two hours, I got my platoon taken away, my flight status taken away, all my medical licenses taken away. I couldn’t provide medical treatment anymore," said Bigelow.
He spiraled downhill.
"To the point I put a pistol in my mouth. The only thing that saved me that day is my phone rang, and it was a picture of my wife, and that’s truly what stopped me from squeezing the trigger," said Bigelow.
According to the most recent data from the VA, Arizona has the sixth highest veteran suicide rate in the country.
Bigelow found help through the PTSD Foundation of America.
The organization, run by veterans- for veterans, sent Bigelow, free of charge to a Texas-based residency program called Camp Hope where he received counseling and an opportunity to work on himself.
The organization just launched a free mentoring program in Tempe at Valor on 8th off Rural and University.
Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., combat veterans can get together, have dinner and talk.
"It's kind of an amazing thing to see, because veterans, we don’t talk to anybody. We don’t talk to our wives, we don’t talk to our kids, we don’t talk to our parents, we don’t talk to our friends, but you put us in a room with combat veterans, even though we don’t know them, we will just instantly start talking," said Bigelow.
Today, Bigelow serves as the Arizona chapter manager of the PTSD Foundation of America and works with other combat veterans to help warriors heal.
When asked, "how do we solve the problem of veteran suicide and what’s happening with our veterans?"
"Awareness and awareness. Getting out there and letting veterans know that people here do truly care. There are people here that care about them and are here to talk to them and there are different organizations and programs that can help them get through their daily struggles," responded Bigelow.
Besides the newly launched group meetings in Tempe, the organization also hosts meetings on Tuesdays in North Phoenix at Blue Steel Security Group off 23rd Ave. and Peoria. They also happen at 6:30 p.m. For more info, check out their Facebook page.