PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has led to lapse in health insurance coverage. And with everything going on, it's more important than ever to have access to health care coverage.
When in this situation, many are overwhelmed and have a lot of questions. Valleywise Health wants to be able to take away from of the stress and answer your questions.
On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Valleywise will be answering calls for anyone with health insurance questions through a phone bank. Callers will speak directly with certified eligibilty specialists from Valleywise Health.
"With unemployment rates at an all-time high and the uncertainty around COVID-19, Valleywise felt it their duty to help where they can so that families don’t delay care for fear of how to pay."
Callers will get information about what they qualify for, how to apply and learn about services provided to them by Valleywise or other healthcare systems. The specialists can even help submit your application online too.
If you are interested in asking questions, call 602-344-1600 to speak with a specialist in either English or Spanish.
You can also get more information on their website here.
