PHOENIX (3 TV / CBS 5) Eight animal welfare organizations across the Valley have formed a pet housing task force to prepare for a surge in homeless pets as the end of the eviction moratorium looms.
" don't want a repeat of 2008 "
The most recent stimulus bill extends the temporary halt to evictions through the end of January. Still, rent keeps piling up, and the Arizona Humane Society says that 22-39% of renters could be affected here in Arizona.
They're anticipating that around 5,000 pets a month could start becoming homeless in Arizona once the eviction moratorium ends.