Arizona State will take on USC in the Los Angeles Coliseum.
A Week in Review
It was another one score affair that the Sun Devils were on the wrong side of this 2018 season. A hard fought game on a Thursday night was marred by turnovers and questionable play-calling. One call that was right on the money was that of wearing the Maroon Monsoon uniform.
The uniforms looked incredible from every angle regardless of whether you sat in the front row or the nosebleeds. They also looked amazing on TV. The sublimated flag on the maroon jersey really pops off the chest and makes for a dramatic effect. Gold numbers on the chest and sleeves, along with the “Sun Devils” in gold on the left pant leg tied everything together very well.
The oversized pitchfork shined bright again on the maroon helmet. On camera, the maroon numbers outlined with gold were sharp. If there was one criticism of the helmet, or the uniform as a whole really, it was that from a distance the helmet looked bare on the number side. However, that’s a nitpicky critique as the whole ensemble was near perfect. I look forward to the Maroon Monsoon with this generation of uniforms for years to come.
Maroon Monsoon Home Uniforms: A
The Week to Come
Uniform
After falling to Stanford, the Sun Devils go to Los Angeles to try to pick up their first road win of the season against USC, a tall task. When they go to take on the Trojans, they will be wearing a black helmet/white jersey/black pant uniform combination.
The white jersey features a sublimated Arizona state flag in representing the sunset and the star across the chest. The star and stripes of the flag are a tonal gray. The maroon player numbers are outlined in gold on both the front and back of the jersey, as are the TV numbers on the sleeves. The TV numbers on the sleeves take the place of the pitchfork stylized shoulder stripes. Different from the past three seasons, the numbers and accents are stitched on fabric rather than pressed on, shiny print.
The nameplate on the back of the jersey utilizes black Sun Devil Bold font and above the nameplate is a small, maroon “ASU” outlined in gold. On the front of the jersey near the left shoulder is a black adidas logo, near the right shoulder is a maroon and gold Pac-12 shield, and at the base of the collar is the black PT*42 shield in honor of ASU Football legend, Pat Tillman.
The black pants have a small gold pitchfork with maroon trim near the right hip and a gold adidas logo near the left hip. Replacing the large pitchfork on the left thigh, “Sun Devils” is in gold Sun Devil Bold running vertically along the side of the left thigh. There is paneling on the pants that features the darker tonal black, providing further dimension to the uniform as a whole, but also serves a purpose in providing greater range of motion.
Helmet
The matte black helmet will feature a standard sized black pitchfork decal with chrome gold trim. The decal’s chrome gold trim has a thin chrome maroon border around it as well. It will feature a black facemask as well as both 2D and 3D bumpers on the front of the helmet that reads PT*42, also honoring the legendary Sun Devil, Pat Tillman.
The gold decals on the back of the helmet include the Pac 12 shield, the outline of the state of Arizona with a small pitchfork over Tempe, and even the text in the Warning label. The decals on the back of the helmet are rounded out by small Sparky decals on either side of the helmet’s rear bumper.
Cleats
Accessory items for ASU will match the helmet and pants instead of the white jersey for the first time on the road this season. The Sun Devils will be wearing black based cleats. The two sets of cleats pictured below feature the adidas Adi-Zero cleats on the top row and adidas Freaks on the bottom. Adi-Zeros are lighter weight and will be worn by speed and position players. Beginning with the top row, the Adi-Zero on the left features a black sole with white accents, black laces and a prime-knit top. The center Adi-Zero features a black sole, black base and laces, and white accents. The Adi-Zero on the right replicates that, but in a mid-top.
The adidas Freaks and Freak mid-tops, on the left, feature a black sole, black base, and black laces with white accents. The Freak prime-knit, second to right, has a black sole and base with gray and black prime knit, gray laces, and white accents. The Freak Torsion on the far right has a black sole, black base, black laces, and white accents.
Gloves
The Sun Devils will wear black gloves, and as with the cleats, there are different gloves for different positions. On the top are Adi-Zeros and they feature “Sun Devils” in gold Sun Devil Bold font over a tonal black and gray Arizona state flag which can be seen when the two palms are placed together. The back of the Adi-Zeros are black with gold accents. The gloves in the middle are adidas Freaks, worn by larger skill position players such as linebackers and tight ends. The Freaks feature black and white detailing on the palm with the word “FREAK” visible when the palms are held together. The back of the Freaks are a black base with sliver accents. The gloves on the bottom are adidas Freak-Max, which boast extra black padding on the heel of the palm for all of the contact that linemen endure throughout the course of a game. They also have black and white detailing on the palms, as well as a black base with silver accents on the back of the gloves.
Reaction
Black pitchforks with chrome gold accents on a matte black helmet are a winning combination. We saw them ignite under the lights when the Devils donned these helmets against Michigan State, now we will see how they look under a day time sky in L.A. with a kickoff time set for 12:30pm.
This is the third time that this decal has been used thus far this season, and while one part of me would like to see more variety, the other says “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The chrome gold, or “true gold,” jumps off of helmets and draws the eye to it.
This combination is being worn at the Los Angeles Coliseum for the first time in four years. When it was last worn against USC during the 2014 season, the famous “Jael Mary” took place capping off an improbable comeback win with a last second victory. Now, it’s a new generation of uniforms and a new generation of Sun Devils. We can only hope that the uniform and the on-field results both look great this Saturday.
What Color All and/or Traveling Fans Should Wear: Gold
