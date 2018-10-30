TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) - A federal criminal complaint unsealed on Tuesday accuses a Tucson man of building a remote-controlled car bomb to kill a target in Mexico.
The complaint alleges that Ahmad Suhad Ahmad traveled to Las Vegas to build the device. According to the complaint, Ahmad did not know that the people with whom he was working were FBI agents.
This occurred between December 2016 and April 2017.
The complaint reads, "On April 26, 2017, Ahmad, CS3, CS4, (confidential sources) and two FBI agents travelled (sic) from Tucson, Arizona, to Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahmad brought along a number of his own items to assist in constructing the bomb. Ahmad built the device and described what he was doing to one of the undercover agents."
The complaint states that Ahmad said he learned how to make bombs in Iraq. Ahmad is listed on the court paperwork as a U.S. citizen.
