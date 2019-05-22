TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Tucson Police Department announced Wednesday that a Border Patrol Agent has been arrested for alleged sexual assaults.
Tucson police posted a statement about the arrest on its Facebook page.
Police say agent Steven Charles Holmes, 33, met the adult female victim on an online dating app.
During their conversations, he identified himself as a Border Patrol Agent.
The victim told detectives that the two went out on a date and Holmes sexually assaulted her.
Police say the investigation uncovered multiple victims with similar reports occurring from January 2012 to January 2019.
An arrest warrant was obtained. Holmes was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail on May 21, 2019.
Holmes was charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of aggravated assault.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson issued the following statement about the case:
Holmes has seven years of service with the U.S. Border Patrol. He has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation. The U.S. Border Patrol stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of its mission. We do not tolerate misconduct on, or off duty, and will fully cooperate with all investigations of alleged misconduct by our personnel.
This investigation in ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.
(2) comments
Interesting how you "disable comments" on the story with the ID of the 3 rental car thief's, but you leave them open here.
Good lord man look at the articles sexual offenders and thugs. Does AZFamily look for these specifically or what ?
