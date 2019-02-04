Trump won't commit to releasing Mueller report, says decision is up to AG

President Donald Trump declined to say in a recent interview whether he will make special counsel Robert Mueller's report public, saying the decision was "totally" up to the attorney general to decide.
The President's comments came in an interview with CBS's Margaret Brennan that aired Sunday on "Face the Nation." In the interview, Brennan pressed Trump on whether or not he would make the highly-anticipated report public.
"Totally up to to the attorney general," Trump told Brennan.
"You wouldn't have a problem if it became public?" she asked of the report.
"That's up to the attorney general. I don't know. It depends. I have no idea what it's going to say," Trump replied, adding that the investigation has been a "total witch hunt."
Last month, William Barr, Trump's nominee for the top post at the Justice Department, promised during his Senate confirmation hearing that he would "provide as much transparency as I can" regarding final reports about the Russia investigation.
CNN's Marshall Cohen and Savannah Behrmann contributed to this report.
