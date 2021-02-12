(3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family journalists Briana Whitney and Serjio Hernandez take a deep dive into both unsolved and solved cases around Arizona — retracing steps, uncovering new evidence, and revealing new theories from those involved in the investigations.
Case-by-Case: The Sleepwalker Murderer
In this bonus episode, host Briana Whitney and producer Serjio Hernandez are interviewed about the behind the scenes of their investigation into The Sleepwalker Murderer.
Case-by-Case: The Trunk Murderess
In this bonus episode, host Briana Whitney and producer Serjio Hernandez are interviewed about the behind the scenes process of putting the 1931 "Trunk Murderess" investigation together
The "Trunk Murderess"
In 1931, Winnie Ruth Judd was accused of killing her two best friends in Phoenix, chopping up one of the bodies, then taking the dead bodies in trunks on a train to LA.
The Sleepwalker Murderer
In 1997, Scott Falater stabbed his wife 44 times at their Phoenix home, before dragging her into their pool then stashing the bloody knife and clothes in his car. But he claimed he remembered none of it because he was sleepwalking.
The Murder of Christy Ann Fornoff
In 1984, 13-year-old Christy Ann Fornoff disappeared while on her paper route in Tempe, Arizona. Her body was found near a dumpster. Her killer would end up assisting police with the investigation and attending her funeral, before being arrested and eventually executed.
Cold Storage Killer
In 1994, a body is discovered in a man’s large freezer near Prescott, Arizona three years after a Southern California woman disappears after a concert. Authorities believe she isn’t the only victim.
Sabotage of the Sunset Limited train
In 1995, the Sunset Limited Amtrak train derailed overnight in the middle of the Arizona desert. One person died, another 75 were injured. Mysterious notes were left at the scene by the perpetrators, claiming they purposefully sabotaged the train.
The Murders on Bumble Bee Road
In 2003, a young couple goes camping overnight on Bumble Bee Road, Arizona to celebrate their one year anniversary. Both were found shot dead in their truck the next day. Their killer still hasn’t been found.
Robert Fisher - Dead or Alive?
In 2001, police believe Robert Fisher brutally killed his wife and kids in Scottsdale, Arizona, then cut a gas line so the house exploded into flames. He was never found, and officials disagree on whether he’s dead or alive. He’s still on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE