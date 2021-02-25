PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - True Crime Arizona: The Phantom Killer is a limited series that examines the gruesome murders that terrified a small town 50 years ago.
Investigative reporter Morgan Loew spent four years researching the case, interviewing family members of the victims, investigators, members of the killer’s family – and the killer himself. The podcast takes listeners back to the summer of 1967, when one little girl after another disappeared in Sierra Vista, Arizona and the police received a letter written by someone who called himself “The Phantom.” The story continues today, as the killer sheds new light on why he did what he did – all those years ago.
The first episode will release on Monday March 1.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE
Available Now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Stitcher | Google Podcasts (Soon)
AZFamily.com: Audio Podcasts | Video Versions | Investigations
* * * *
Have you checked out our True Crime Arizona podcast? Each episode examines an infamous case in Arizona's history. Catch up on the latest episodes here.
Identifying 'Valentine Sally' & the 40-year search for answers: In February 1982, a girl's body was found off a rural highway in Northern Arizona. For nearly 40 years, nobody knew who "Valentine Sally" was. The last person to see her alive speaks out about what she saw, and two weeks after our first story aired about the case, officials identified the girl through DNA.
Case Q&A: The Trunk Murderess: Briana Whitney and producer Serjio Hernandez are interviewed about the behind the scenes process of putting the 1931 "Trunk Murderess" investigation together, what they found shocking and bizarre, and what they believe happened to the trunk murdered and her victims.
The 1931 'Trunk Murderess': In 1931, Winnie Ruth Judd was accused of killing her two best friends in Phoenix, chopping up one of the bodies, then taking the dead bodies in trunks on a train to LA. But did Winnie Ruth commit the murders on her own?
The Cold Storage Killer: In 1994, a body is discovered in a man’s large freezer near Prescott, Arizona three years after a Southern California woman disappears after a concert. Authorities believe she isn’t the only victim.
The Sleepwalker Murderer: In 1997, Scott Falater stabbed his wife 44 times at their Phoenix home, before dragging her into their pool then stashing the bloody knife and clothes in his car. But he claimed he remembered none of it because he was sleepwalking.
The Murders on Bumble Bee Road: In 2003, a young couple goes camping overnight on Bumble Bee Road, Arizona to celebrate their one year anniversary. Both were found shot dead in their truck the next day.
Robert Fisher - Dead or Alive?: In 2001, police believe Robert Fisher brutally killed his wife and kids in Scottsdale, Arizona, then cut a gas line so the house exploded into flames. He has never been found.
Sabotage of the Sunset Limited train: In 1995, the Sunset Limited Amtrak train derailed overnight in the middle of the Arizona desert. One person died, another 75 were injured. Mysterious notes were left at the scene by the perpetrators.
The Murder of Christy Ann Fornoff: In 1984, 13-year-old Christy Ann Fornoff disappeared while on her paper route in Tempe, Arizona.