Phantom Episode 2

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The killer sends a letter to the police, threatening to strike again and referring to himself as “The Phantom.”

Meantime, an army of investigators hunt for an old man driving sedan. And the police chief senses something familiar about the murder of Cindy Clelland.

New episodes will be released each Monday

Catch up on the prior episode!

Chapter 1: Cindy Clelland

One spring day in a small Arizona town, a little girl disappeared.

What followed was a search involving hundreds of police officers, sheriff’s deputies and soldiers from a nearby Army post. It ended with a gruesome discovery and a mysterious letter from someone who called himself “The Phantom.”

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Stitcher | Google Podcasts 

AZFamily.com: Audio Podcasts | Video Versions | Investigations

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you