PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The killer sends a letter to the police, threatening to strike again and referring to himself as “The Phantom.”
Meantime, an army of investigators hunt for an old man driving sedan. And the police chief senses something familiar about the murder of Cindy Clelland.
Chapter 1: Cindy Clelland
One spring day in a small Arizona town, a little girl disappeared.
What followed was a search involving hundreds of police officers, sheriff’s deputies and soldiers from a nearby Army post. It ended with a gruesome discovery and a mysterious letter from someone who called himself “The Phantom.”