WIKIEUP, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety helped police in Idaho recover three children that were abducted by their father on U.S. 93 south of Wikieup, Arizona on Wednesday.
DPS says the children were taken by their father in a custodial interference case and threatened to take the children to Mexico if the mother didn’t get back to him.
Police in Nampa, Idaho then issued an Amber Alert for the three children.
Nampa police received information that the children’s father was in the Phoenix area and sent DPS the suspect’s photo and arrest warrant.
The two departments were able to track him down on U.S. 93 about 20 miles south of Wikieup.
The three children were recovered in good health and the father was arrested.
The highway was briefly shutdown while a helicopter landed to fly the children to a nearby hospital to be examined.
