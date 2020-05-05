PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With stay-at-home orders still in effect, you can still celebrate the mom in your life this Mother's Day.
Here are some Phoenix-area restaurants with special deals this Sunday:
- Angry Crab Shack: Grab a Mother's Day Seafood Boil Bag for $31. It comes with lobster tail, head off shrimp, snow crab, corn and potato, and champagne split. You can order from your local restaurant by phone.
- Greene House: Offering $70 family meal that comes with herb roasted Scottish salmon with charred lemon butter, grilled chicken with toasted couscous with broccoli and parmesan, roasted brussel sprouts and cauliflower, spinach and black kale salad, and white pount cake. You can add a bottle of Still Rose, Perfect Paloma for two, and a bottle of Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit for an additional $28. Call them at 480-889-9494 or order online.
- Grimaldi's Pizzeria: You can get a free chocolate cannoli with any pizza purchase to share with the mom in you rlife. Just make sure when you order by phone at your local pizzeria, mention "MOMSDAY".
- Henry: Offering $70 family meal that comes with herb roasted Scottish salmon with charred lemon butter, grilled chicken with toasted couscous with broccoli and parmesan, roasted brussel sprouts and cauliflower, spinach and black kale salad, and white pount cake. You can add a bottle of Still Rose, Perfect Paloma for two, and a bottle of Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit for an additional $28. Add a bouquet of flowers for $30 too. Order by calling them at 602-429-8020 or online.
- Maggiano's Little Italy: Maggiano's is offering a cold-prepped Mother's Day bundle this year. They are available for pick up May 8 to May 9 so you can have it at home day of. They feed four to six people for $95. They come with mini meatballs in marinara sauce, Caesar salad, fettucine alfredo, mom's lasagna with marinara sauce, chicken piccata, garlic broccoli, ciabatta rolls and a special dessert samplers. You can reserve the bundles on their website.
- Olive & Ivy: Offering $70 family meal that comes with herb roasted Scottish salmon with charred lemon butter, grilled chicken with toasted couscous with broccoli and parmesan, roasted brussel sprouts and cauliflower, spinach and black kale salad, and white pount cake. You can add a bottle of Still Rose, Perfect Paloma for two, and a bottle of Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit for an additional $28. Call them at 480-751-220 or online.