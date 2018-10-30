PHOENIX (Arizona's Family) -- Technical difficulties at 3TV’s transmitter site in Phoenix took the channel offline for viewers who watch 3TV via antenna or DISH Networks.
Arizona’s Family engineers are working diligently to determine what caused the problem and how to fix it.
The outage began Tuesday evening, and while engineers do not have an estimated time to complete the repairs, they hope to have 3TV back up and running soon.
Sister station CBS 5 is not affected by the transmitter issue.
We apologize for any inconvenience and encourage 3TV's loyal viewers to consider joining the CBS 5 team for CBS 5 News at 10 p.m. for all of tonight's important stories.
We also suggest you download our free mobile app to stay up-to-date on all the stories and videos of the day.
