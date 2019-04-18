PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 10-year-old has been seriously injured after a crash near 7th Street and Thomas Road Friday morning.
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. and has closed 7th Street in both directions at Thomas Road.
Phoenix police say the 10-year-old is in critical condition.
No details on injuries to others involved have been released.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
