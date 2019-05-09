PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 16-year-old girl was killed in a rollover crash on westbound I-10 near downtown Phoenix Thursday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the girl was driving a pick-up truck at a high speed on westbound I-10 near Roosevelt Street when she lost control.
The truck barreled through the cable barrier and flipped, causing her to be ejected. She was not wearing a seat belt.
DPS said the girl had stolen the F-250 pick-up truck from a family member.
She was pronounced dead on scene.
Nobody else was hurt.
"The size of the vehicle and at that speed, the truck certainly could have crossed over into oncoming traffic," said Raul Garcia with Arizona's Dept. of Public Safety. "It certainly could have bounced back into traffic and hit another vehicle or blocked the roadway."
Westbound I-10 was completely closed around 9 a.m. but eventually reopened.
The victim did not have a driver's license.
Her name has not yet been released.
"With a 16-year old with a child, it's very difficult for those of us that are parents, those of us with family members of that age, certainly that's on the minds of investigators," said Garcia. "Our hearts our thoughts are with this family."
This is a single-vehicle rollover collision resulting in the death of the 16-year-old driver. Excessive speed led to loss of control through the curve just west of Roosevelt Street along westbound I-10. https://t.co/3dzUDEu6xU pic.twitter.com/2MWnzfgtJV— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 9, 2019
CLOSED: I-10 westbound at the Mini-Stack interchange. Traffic is being diverted to SR 51 northbound or L-202 Red Mountain eastbound. Expect an extended closure. Alternate routes include I-17 northbound to the south of downtown Phoenix. #PhxTraffic. pic.twitter.com/apl8sfyu6b— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 9, 2019
And she probably did not have a DL either.
Cars and kids, cars and kids. This has been happening since we got rid of the horse. And its still a tragedy every time.
Must have lost her mind or needed shrink when had one
Well that will teach her! Can't wait for a family member or supposed best friend to comment and defend her actions and tell us how great of a girl she was!
Well, that's the last vehicle she will ever steal. Ya can't outrun karma....
This will sound harsh, but at least she didn't take any innocent people with her. 16 years old, speeding and no seatbelt. Just a matter of time. RIP
Exactly. Better her than an innocent.
and a thief to boot
