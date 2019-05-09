A serious rollover closed westbound I-10 near downtown Phoenix Thursday morning.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 16-year-old girl was killed in a rollover crash on westbound I-10 near downtown Phoenix Thursday morning. 

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the girl was driving a pick-up truck at a high speed on westbound I-10 near Roosevelt Street when she lost control. 

The truck barreled through the cable barrier and flipped, causing her to be ejected. She was not wearing a seat belt. 

DPS said the girl had stolen the F-250 pick-up truck from a family member.  

She was pronounced dead on scene.

Nobody else was hurt.

"The size of the vehicle and at that speed, the truck certainly could have crossed over into oncoming traffic," said Raul Garcia with Arizona's Dept. of Public Safety. "It certainly could have bounced back into traffic and hit another vehicle or blocked the roadway."

Westbound I-10 was completely closed around 9 a.m. but eventually  reopened.

[CHECK CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE]

The victim did not have a driver's license.

Her name has not yet been released.

"With a 16-year old with a child, it's very difficult for those of us that are parents, those of us with family members of that age, certainly that's on the minds of investigators," said Garcia. "Our hearts our thoughts are with this family."

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Dean
Dean

And she probably did not have a DL either.

Report Add Reply
andthesurveysays
andthesurveysays

Cars and kids, cars and kids. This has been happening since we got rid of the horse. And its still a tragedy every time.

Report Add Reply
Robs
Robs

Must have lost her mind or needed shrink when had one

Report Add Reply
theazdude
theazdude

Well that will teach her! Can't wait for a family member or supposed best friend to comment and defend her actions and tell us how great of a girl she was!

Report Add Reply
ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

Well, that's the last vehicle she will ever steal. Ya can't outrun karma....

Report Add Reply
Shredder
Shredder

This will sound harsh, but at least she didn't take any innocent people with her. 16 years old, speeding and no seatbelt. Just a matter of time. RIP

Report Add Reply
momsacorn
momsacorn

Exactly. Better her than an innocent.

Report Add Reply
armadillo
armadillo

and a thief to boot

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.