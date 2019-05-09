PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 16-year-old driver was killed in a rollover crash on westbound I-10 near downtown Phoenix Thursday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the car rolled over on I-10 near Roosevelt Street, causing him to be ejected.
Westbound I-10 was completely closed around 9 a.m. but has partially reopened.
DPS said the crash was likely due to excessive speed which caused the teen driver to lose control.
This is a single-vehicle rollover collision resulting in the death of the 16-year-old driver. Excessive speed led to loss of control through the curve just west of Roosevelt Street along westbound I-10. https://t.co/3dzUDEu6xU pic.twitter.com/2MWnzfgtJV— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 9, 2019
CLOSED: I-10 westbound at the Mini-Stack interchange. Traffic is being diverted to SR 51 northbound or L-202 Red Mountain eastbound. Expect an extended closure. Alternate routes include I-17 northbound to the south of downtown Phoenix. #PhxTraffic. pic.twitter.com/apl8sfyu6b— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 9, 2019
