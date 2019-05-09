Westbound I-10 closure at Mini-Stack
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 16-year-old driver was killed in a rollover crash on westbound I-10 near downtown Phoenix Thursday morning. 

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the car rolled over on I-10 near Roosevelt Street, causing him to be ejected.

Westbound I-10 was completely closed around 9 a.m. but has partially reopened.

DPS said the crash was likely due to excessive speed which caused the teen driver to lose control.

 

