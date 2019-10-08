PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 6-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in west Phoenix on Tuesday.
It happened at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 8 p.m.
[VIDEO: 6-year-old boy hurt in west Phoenix crash]
Police said a pickup truck driven by a 23-year-old man was southbound and entered the intersection when the light cycled to red.
That's when a 21-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy they were babysitting began to cross in the crosswalk.
Police said the vehicle collided with the three as it proceed through the intersection.
The boy was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. On Thursday morning, Phoenix police told Arizona's Family the boy passed away.
The man was hospitalized in critical condition and the woman is in serious condition.
Police said the driver stopped and stayed on scene. They said he was evaluated and determined not to be impaired.
The Phoenix Police Department is continuing to investigate.