PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) — A wrong-way driver taken into custody on the Loop 202 South Mountain in Phoenix early Wednesday morning is being charged with extreme DUI.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, just after 3 a.m. 32-year-old Alicia Gobea, of Casa Grande, was stopped after driving the wrong way on the Loop 202 South Mountain between Elliot Road and Estrella Drive.
Gobea was reportedly going northbound in the southbound lanes on the Loop 202. Troopers found her and she was taken into custody. Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows the wrong-way driver stopped in the HOV lane and DPS troopers approaching the vehicle.
Court documents say Gobea failed a field sobriety test and her Breath Alcohol Concentration was 0.204, more than double the legal limit.
Gobea was booked on charges of extreme DUI and aggravated DUI connected to wrong-way driving.