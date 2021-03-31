PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A wrong-way driver was hurt after crashing into another car on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver got on the I-17 on the Jomax Road off-ramp just after 3 a.m. The driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when the crash happened.
DPS said the wrong-way driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was not hurt and did not need any medical attention.
It’s unknown if the wrong-way driver was impaired. The investigation is ongoing.