Wrong-way driver injured after crashing into a car on the I-17 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A wrong-way driver was hurt after crashing into another car on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver got on the I-17 on the Jomax Road off-ramp just after 3 a.m. The driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when the crash happened.

DPS said the wrong-way driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was not hurt and did not need any medical attention.

It’s unknown if the wrong-way driver was impaired. The investigation is ongoing.

 

