CENTENNIAL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people were hurt after a wrong-way driver struck a semi and Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle on Interstate 10 late Sunday night near Centennial, Arizona.
The wrong-way crash happened on eastbound I-10 at milepost 63 sometime before 10 p.m.
DPS says a wrong-way vehicle was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck a semi.
A DPS sergeant, who was heading to the report of the wrong-way driver, was also hit.
All three drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The wrong-way driver and semi driver were taken to hospitals for their injuries.
DPS says impairment is being investigated as a factor in the crash.
Eastbound lanes are currently closed at milepost 63 while the crash is investigated. However, traffic is getting by on the shoulder.
There is no ETA to reopen the eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes are unaffected.
The investigation is ongoing.
