CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was taken into custody early Tuesday morning on the I-10 in Chandler.
The driver, later identified as 39-year-old Jorge Dominguez of Tucson, was reported going the wrong way on I-10 at Wild Horse Pass at about 2 a.m.
Sgt. Kameron Lee with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said within a minute of the report, Dominguez had pulled onto the shoulder where an officer with the Gila River Police Department made contact with him. He was found asleep at the wheel.
Lee said DPS troopers arrived and determined that Dominguez showed signs of impairment and took him into custody. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for aggravated DUI.