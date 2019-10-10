Price Road rollover

Police say a suspected impaired driver was badly hurt after driving the wrong way on a frontage road and rolling the vehicle over.

Police and fire personnel responded to the crash on Price Road between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the wrong-way driver was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when they struck a curb and proceeded to roll.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with serious injuries that police say are possibly life-threatening.

Police say both speed and impairment are factors in the crash.

Price Road was closed in the area while police investigated the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

