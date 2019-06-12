MESA, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5)-- A pickup truck caused some frightening moments for drivers on the US Highway 60 in the east Valley Wednesday night.
Traffic cameras showed the silver truck going westbound in the eastbound lanes near Sossaman Road in Mesa.
[WATCH: Video of wrong-way driver on US 60 in Mesa]
A few seconds later, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were seen on the cameras pulling the truck over near Power Road.
It's unclear whether the driver was impaired or taken into custody.
DPS said the investigations is ongoing.
