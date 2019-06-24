GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The westbound side of U.S. 60 (Grand Avenue) is closed at Bethany Home Road due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The eastbound lanes are still open, according to both ADOT and the Glendale Police Department.
Both agencies suggest drivers use alternate routes or hold off on driving in the area until the scene is clear.
Arizona’s Family has a photographer on the scene and will update this story as soon we learn more.
Traffic accident at 5700 NW Grand Av. Northwest bound lanes are closed. Southeast bound lanes are still open. Use alternate route #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/nyW38DuBlv— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) June 25, 2019
