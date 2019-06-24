Crash at Grand Avenue and Bethany Home Road
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The westbound side of U.S. 60 (Grand Avenue) is closed at Bethany Home Road due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes are still open, according to both ADOT and the Glendale Police Department.

Both agencies suggest drivers use alternate routes or hold off on driving in the area until the scene is clear.

Arizona’s Family has a photographer on the scene and will update this story as soon we learn more.

 

