ADOT 67th Avenue rollover

(Source: ADOT)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Two people are in critical condition following a rollover crash in Phoenix.

The rollover crash involving one vehicle occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 near the 67th Avenue exit.

According to Phoenix fire, two people were transported to the hospital and both are in critical condition.

Phoenix fire said the two victims involved are a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman.

Currently, the fire trucks are blocking two lanes of the crash.

