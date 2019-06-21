PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Two people are in critical condition following a rollover crash in Phoenix.
The rollover crash involving one vehicle occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 near the 67th Avenue exit.
According to Phoenix fire, two people were transported to the hospital and both are in critical condition.
Phoenix fire said the two victims involved are a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman.
Currently, the fire trucks are blocking two lanes of the crash.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story and for the latest traffic updates.
I-10 eastbound at 67th Ave: Now the right 2 lanes are blocked by this crash. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/H2HgV5nyp4— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 21, 2019
