PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was badly hurt after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix early Thursday morning.
Police say the woman was attempting to cross mid-block on 43rd Avenue near Indian School Road.
[WATCH: Police ask for public's help in finding hit-and-run driver in west Phoenix]
That's when police say she was struck by a car which did not stop and fled northbound on 43rd Avenue. Police did not have any other description of the suspect's vehicle.
The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police don't know much about the suspect or car. They hope to find surveillance cameras in the area that can help them learn more about what it looked like.
[WATCH: Driver flees after hitting woman in Phoenix]
"We’re saying it’s a small vehicle, dark, possibly blue, but that’s very limited information because we really didn’t have too many witnesses out there at that time of the morning," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix Police.
There was a wheelchair on the sidewalk next to the crash. A blanket and bags were piled up high on it.
"We just are not sure whether she was inside that wheelchair or if she was pushing the wheelchair herself," said Fortune.
Fortune said the woman was conscious when police arrived, but she did not give them many details about the crash.
This is considered a crime since the driver did not stay at the scene or help the woman.
"Be human," said Fortune. "Be kind to the people that are involved in the collision. It’s a collision. We’re not saying that you purposely hit someone, so stay, render aid, do the right thing."
[MORE: Latest traffic conditions]
Police closed 43rd Avenue between Indian School Road and Clarendon Avenue for the investigation.