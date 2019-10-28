PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and two kids were taken to a hospital after they were hurt in a crash early Monday morning at a Phoenix intersection.
According to fire officials, crews responded to the crash near 30th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8 a.m.
Four people were treated at the scene by paramedics.
Fire officials say three of them, two kids and a woman, were seriously hurt and taken to a hospital. The fourth person refused transport.
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
Thunderbird Road is closed in both directions near the intersection while they investigate the collision.