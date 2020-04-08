25th Avenue and Peoria deadly crash

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)— Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon near 25th and Peoria avenues in Phoenix.

Police said officers responded around 1 p.m. after getting a call that a woman was hit by a pickup truck, which then crashed into a fence. Paramedics found the woman on the ground and took her to a nearby hospital, where she died.

The driver was taken into custody, police said. It’s unclear as of Wednesday afternoon whether speed or impairment played a factor in this crash.

