PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)— Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon near 25th and Peoria avenues in Phoenix.
According to police, around 1 p.m., the woman was in driver's seat when, for unknown reasons, she fell onto the road and was hit by her truck. Paramedics found the woman on the ground and took her to a nearby hospital, where she died. The pickup truck was found crashed into a fence.
"It is still unclear how she ended up on the roadway. That is the question that investigators are hoping to get answered," said Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department.
A man at the scene was detained, but Justus later said that he wasn't involved. An investigation is underway.