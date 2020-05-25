TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One woman was seriously hurt after being hit by a car that took off from the crash in Tempe early Monday morning.
According to police, the woman was crossing the street and was hit by a white minivan. She was taken to the hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.
Police say the minivan left the scene and headed north toward Scottsdale. Mill Avenue was blocked off near 3rd and 5th streets in Tempe but has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing. No other description of the suspect vehicle has been released.